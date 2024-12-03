7 Detained, 3 Cops Suspended After Bangladesh Mission Breach In Tripura

The Tripura government today suspended three police officers, withdrew a senior officer from his post and detained seven people after the security breach at the Bangladesh diplomatic mission in Agartala stepped up the tension between New Delhi and Dhaka.

About 50 people, who participated in a massive protest against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Agartala yesterday, entered the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. This drew a sharp response from the interim government in the neighbouring country. Dhaka alleged that local police were "not found to be active in containing the situation". It said the incident had left the mission staff with a "deep sense of insecurity" and called upon New Delhi to take "immediate action".

The Ministry of External Affairs responded that the incident in "deeply regrettable". "Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," a statement said.

A top Tripura police officer has said the BJP government in the border state has ordered an inquiry into Monday's incident. Three sub-inspectors -- Dilu Jamatia, Debabrata Sinha, and Joynal Hossain -- have been suspended and Assistant Commandant Kanti Nath Ghosh has been withdrawn from his posting. The officer said the action against the four officers was taken on the grounds of negligence.

The number of cops at the Bangladesh mission in Agartala has been stepped up after yesterday's incident. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has slammed the incident and said while peaceful protests are allowed, such acts are absolutely unacceptable.

Relations between India and Bangladesh, which had started deteriorating after the Sheikh Hasina government toppled and she fled to India, have nosedived over the past couple of weeks amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country. Following the detention of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, several organisations have taken out protests in solidarity with the minorities in Bangladesh. The External Affairs Minister has urged the interim government in Bangladesh to protect minorities and the latter has stressed that it won't allow any communal activity.