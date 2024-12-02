"Deeply Regrettable": India After Bangladesh Mission Breached In Tripura

Security personnel at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's Agartala

India today described as "deeply regrettable" an incident of breach of premises at the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala.

Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA's response came hours after hundreds of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in Tripura's capital, protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

Over 50 protesters allegedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, leading to panic among the officials and staff at the complex.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the MEA said.

The Bangladesh interim government in a post on X said it "deeply resents the violent attack into Assistant High Commission in Agartala this afternoon, vandalisation of the Mission premise and desecration of the Bangladesh flag."

#Bangladesh deeply resents the violent attack into 🇧🇩Assistant High Commission in Agartala | #India, this afternoon, vandalisation of the Mission premise and desecration of 🇧🇩Flag. pic.twitter.com/FfNYURJSEF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@BDMOFA) December 2, 2024

India has said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. India has expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

Mr Das, arrested for alleged sedition, should be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner, India has said.

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Reports of attacks on Hindus continue to come from Bangladesh. Last week, a journalist, Munni Saha, was taken into custody after she was targeted by radical Islamist forces and surrounded by a mob.

Ms Saha was accosted and threatened by a group of radicals in the heart of Dhaka at Karwan Bazar on Saturday evening while leaving her office. She was later released.