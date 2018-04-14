Navy's Israeli-Made Heron Drone Crashes In Porbandar. Second In 3 Weeks

The drone was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost the communication data link with the Ground Control Station (GCS) and veered off course. The drone crashed about 25 km from the INS Sardar Patel naval base in Porbandar at 1 pm.
No casualties or damage to property have been reported due to the crash.
On March 22, another Heron UAV had crashed near Porbandar. That crash too was caused by the drone losing the communication data link with the ground station.
The Heron is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Malat division of Israel Aerospace Industries. It is capable of carrying out operations for up to 52 consecutive hours at a height of 35,000 feet. The drone navigates using an inbuilt GPS device and can perform both pre-programmed flights which require no remote assistance, as well as manual flights using a remote from the ground control station.
Comments
Different versions of the Heron UAV have been in operation with all three Indian Armed Forces since 2001. India plans on buying more Heron drones from Israel over the next few years.