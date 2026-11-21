Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik, who is in India for the SCO cultural meet, will get to see the Taj Mahal. Sources have told NDTV that the Indian government has cleared his visit to the monument in Agra.

The minister had also expressed his desire to visit the Nizamuddin Dargah in the Capital, which as per sources has been denied by the Centre due to logistical and security concerns. Malik had sought the government nod to visit the Taj and the dargah, but only his request for a Taj Mahal visit has been green flagged, NDTV has learnt.

Musadik Malik, Pakistan's Climate Minister, is attending the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted at the historic Purana Quila in the Capital from November 20-22.

Malik's trip to India is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023. It is also the first trip by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military retort after the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

Read | Region In Flux, All Relationships Will Improve: Pak Minister In Delhi On Ties

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. The Pakistan government later confirmed the participation of Musadik Malik.

"The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect," the Pakistan government statement said.

The visiting minister, in his interaction with the media, expressed optimism when asked about the possibility of improvement in India-Pakistan relations. "I think all of our relationships will improve," Malik said.

"The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we will be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," he added.

"I think it's wonderful that we're speaking across, we are having a dialogue across civilizations, across cultures," he was also quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The Opposition has slammed the Centre for inviting the Pakistan minister, asking what has changed since Pahalgam to warrant a policy change towards the neighbouring country. The Opposition has also pointed to Musadik Malik's aggressive remarks over India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.