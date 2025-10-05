School Manager Arrested For Raping Class 8 Student In UP: Cops

A school manager allegedly raped a class 8 student here, police said on Sunday. The accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred in the Sadar Kotwali police station area in UP.

Circle Officer Sanjay Reddy said that a man from the Sadar Kotwali area filed a complaint alleging that his minor daughter, a class 8 student, had been raped by the manager of her school.

The accused had been sexually abusing the girl for several days. The girl informed her family about this and then her father lodged a police complaint, Reddy said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. He is being questioned, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)