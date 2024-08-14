Saudi Man Loses Over 500 Kilos After Former King Steps In To Help

By 2023, Khalid had lost an astounding 542 kg, bringing his weight down to a healthy 63.5 kg. (File)

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, once known as the heaviest man alive, has shed 542 kg, thanks to Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah. In 2013, Khalid weighed a life-threatening 610 kg and was bedridden for over three years. His condition deteriorated to the point that he depended on friends and family for even his most basic needs. Moved by Khalid's plight, King Abdullah stepped in with a comprehensive plan to save his life.

The King arranged for Khalid to receive top-tier medical care at no cost. Khalid was transported from his home in Jazan to King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh using a forklift and a specially designed bed. A team of 30 medical professionals was assembled to develop a rigorous treatment and diet regimen.

Khalid's treatment included gastric bypass surgery, a customised diet and exercise plan, and intensive physiotherapy sessions aimed at helping him regain his mobility. Supported by leading Middle Eastern scientists, Khalid saw incredible results.

Once the heaviest person alive and the second heaviest person to have ever lived, Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari underwent a remarkable transformation, losing nearly half his body weight in just six months.

By 2023, Khalid had lost an astounding 542 kg, bringing his weight down to a healthy 63.5 kg. His physical transformation was so dramatic that he required multiple excess skin removal surgeries - a common phenomenon for individuals who undergo significant weight loss, as the skin may not be able to adapt to the new body shape.

Today, he is fondly known as "The Smiling Man," a nickname given by the medical staff who witnessed his remarkable transformation.