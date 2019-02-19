Saudi Man Arrested At Delhi Airport For Allegedly Smuggling Gold

The gold biscuits were concealed in a plastic wrapper (Representational)

A Saudi man has been arrested by customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into India gold worth about Rs 53 lakh, according to an official statement issued today.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dammam in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 15 gold bars, weighing a total of 1.6 kg, the customs department said in the statement.

"The gold biscuits were concealed in a plastic wrapper which was tied to his waist," it said.

The gold, assessed to be worth Rs 53.7 lakh has been seized, and the Saudi national was arrested, the statement said.