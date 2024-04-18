2 Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 1.21 crore By Hiding It In Rectum

The accused, who had arrived from Jeddah, were arrested in separate cases. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore into the country by concealing it in their rectum, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The accused, who had arrived from Jeddah, were arrested in separate cases.

One of the men was intercepted on his arrival on Tuesday, the statement said.

"During personal and baggage search of the passenger, three oval-shaped capsules containing yellow-colored chemical paste wrapped in transparent rubbery material, suspected to contain gold, were recovered which were concealed by the passenger in his rectum," the customs department said in the statement.

After the extraction process, one uneven-shaped gold bar weighing 917.3 grams and having a tariff value of Rs 59.81 lakh was recovered from the passenger, it said.

In the other case, the passenger was intercepted after he arrived from Jeddah on Monday.

He was suspected of carrying foreign-origin gold and intercepted by customs officials, another statement said.

"During personal and baggage search of the passenger, three oval-shaped capsules suspected to contain gold in chemical paste form were recovered from the body of the passenger (excreted from the rectum by himself) which, after extraction of metal, resulted into the recovery of gold collectively weighing 981.34 grams approx," it said.

Both the accused were arrested and the gold, weighing 1.89 kg approximately and worth around Rs 1.21 crore, was seized.

