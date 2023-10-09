Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail On Medical Grounds Extended Till October 18

Satyendar Jain had undergone a surgery on July 21 (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday extended interim bail granted to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till October 18 in an alleged money laundering case. The matter was listed before a bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi, who listed the matter for further hearing on October 18.

"List the matter on October 18 at 3 pm as the matter cannot be taken up for consideration today," the court said.

"In the meanwhile, the interim bail, granted earlier, is extended till the next date of hearing i.e. October 18, 2023," the court added.

Mr Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Mr Jain on medical grounds has been extended from time to time.

On May 26, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including that he should not talk to the media or leave Delhi without permission.

The Supreme Court had also given Mr Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The Supreme Court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions.

The AAP leader's lawyer had told the Supreme Court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

Satyendar Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Mr Jain, stating that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence.

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings. During arguments in the High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Mr Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea, Mr Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

