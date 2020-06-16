Madhya Pradesh Cop Crushed To Death By Tractor, His Senior Termed It 'Accident': Police

A police constable was crushed to death by a tractor, police said. (Representational)

A police constable was crushed to death by a tractor when he went to a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna to probe a diesel black marketing tip-off, an official said on Monday.

The local police station in-charge has been suspended for telling superiors that constable Prabal Pratap Singh had died in a road accident, he added.

"Constable Singh had gone to Patla village after getting information about a diesel black marketing racket on Sunday evening. He was run over and killed by a tractor that he tried to intercept," he said.

"Nayagaon police station in charge Ashish Dhurve, who told superior officers Singh was killed in a road accident was placed under suspension on Monday. The truth about the incident was revealed after a police team reached the village and spoke to people there," he said.

Police official Riyaz Iqbal said a case of murder has been registered against two persons from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Pramod Patel and Dhanpat Patel.

"A search is on for them. Nayagaon police station in charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended for being negligent in this case and misleading officers by informing them the police constable died in a road accident," he said.