Sardar Patel Death Anniversary: Know About India's 'Iron Man'

Sardar Vallabhibhai Patel Death Anniversary: The 'Iron Man' united 562 princely states of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as Sardar Patel, played a key role in the Indian freedom movement. He united 562 princely states to build the Republic of India. For this role and commitment towards national integration, Sardar Patel earned the title of 'Iron Man of India'. He was a lawyer by profession who grew up to become the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. In 2014, the government declared his birthday, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). On his 143rd birth anniversary, the government of India built a 182 metre-statue of the “iron man”.



On Sardar Patel Death anniversary today, here are some facts about about the man who unified India:



Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat. He studied law in the Middle Temple Inn in London, practiced it in India and became one of the most successful lawyers in the country. He joined the Indian Independence struggle after he met Mahatama Gandhi in 1917. He encouraged Indians nationwide to sign a petition demanding Swaraj (self-rule) from Britain.

In 1920, Sardar Patel became the President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and he worked extensively in the following years against alcoholism, untouchability, caste discrimination and empowerment of women in the state.

Sardar Patel supported Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement and switched to wearing only khadi clothes. He rose to the leadership of the Indian National Congress and organised the party for elections in 1934 and 1937 even as he continued to promote the Quit India Movement.



After India got independence from the British, Sardar Patel was one of the first Congress leaders to accept the partition of India as a solution to the rising Muslim separatist movement led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He represented India on the Partition Council.

Sardar Patel died on December 15, 1950, at Birla House in Bombay after a massive heart attack. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.