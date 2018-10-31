PM To Unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity Today: 10 Points

At 597 feet or 182 metres, the Statue of Unity will be the world's tallest statue
New Delhi: As a tribute to freedom movement icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 'Statue of Unity', which at 182 metres is the tallest statue in the world. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty, has been built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore and is located 3.2 km downstream of the Narmada dam in Gujarat.
Following are the top 10 things to know about the Statue of Unity:
- At the launch ceremony, PM Modi will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' or urn, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project five years ago, on October 31, 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.
- The statue depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl, towering over the Narmada River. Iron was collected from all over the country for the statue of Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.
- The statue has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been built by Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. It took about 250 engineers and 3,400 labourers to construct the statue in 33 months.
- The Statue of Unity will stand 177 feet higher than the current world's tallest statue, China's Spring Temple Buddha in the central Henan province.
- The core of the statue is made up of reinforced concrete, but its surface that gives it a distinct design, has been created using 553 bronze panels - each panel has 10 to 15 micro panels. The panels were cast at a foundry in China and imported, which led to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi repeatedly targeting the government, claiming that the statue which will have a 'Made in China' tag.
- The panels were cast in a foundry in China as part of the international bidding process since there was no such facility in India that could make panels of that size, officials said.
- The statue will have a viewing gallery at the height of 193 metres from the sea level which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. This gallery, at 153 metres height, will offer a view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.
- The statue will have a museum on the life of Sardar Patel at the base, and two high speed lifts will take people to the viewers' gallery, from where they can see beyond the Narmada Dam.
- Once completed, around 15,000 tourists are likely to visit the statue every day, officials said.
- The museum will have 40,000 documents, 2,000 photographs and a research centre dedicated to Sardar Patel's life.
With inputs from agencies