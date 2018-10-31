PM To Unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity Today: 10 Points

At 597 feet or 182 metres, the Statue of Unity will be the world's tallest statue

New Delhi: As a tribute to freedom movement icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 'Statue of Unity', which at 182 metres is the tallest statue in the world. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty, has been built at a cost of Rs 2,389 crore and is located 3.2 km downstream of the Narmada dam in Gujarat.