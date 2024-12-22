Rajasthan Couple Caught Smuggling Luxury Watches Worth Rs 13 Crore In Gujarat

The couple was detained and interrogated.

A couple from Rajasthan was detained at Ahmedabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle two high-end watches worth approximately Rs 13 crore from Dubai on Friday, officials in the Customs Department said on Sunday.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Richard Mille watches, mostly spotted on the wrists of billionaires or celebrities, were seized from the man and the woman, who arrived separately at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Dubai.

According to the officials, one of them spotted the woman with one of the watches on her arrival from Dubai. Upon interrogation, she said it was gifted by her husband. When she was asked about her husband's whereabouts, she said he was arriving on another flight.

The woman's husband, the officials said, was caught when he was trying to exit the airport on his arrival. He initially claimed that the watch belonged to him and that it cost around Rs 1,000. When he was asked to produce a bill, he said he did not have one.

As authorities searched his belongings, they found the case for the watch. The man then admitted to smuggling the item, the officials said.

The couple was subsequently detained and upon interrogation, said they belong to Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. They said they were made to travel to Dubai to bring the watches to Ahmedabad, the officials added.

The officials said a detailed probe is underway.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)