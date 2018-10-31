Sardar Patel's Statue Of Unity, World's Tallest, Cost Rs 2989 Crore: Top Facts

At 597 feet or 182 metres, the Statue of Unity will be the world's tallest statue.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat today. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel will be "dedicated to the nation" on his birth anniversary in Narmada District of Gujarat. At the launch ceremony, the prime minister will pour soil and water from the river Narmada into an urn, a release from his office said.
Here are six key facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity
At 597 feet or 182 metres, the Statue of Unity will be the world's tallest statue.
It is 177 feet higher than China's Spring Temple Buddha, which was the tallest statue till now.
It is twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty in New York.
The Statue of Unity was built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,989 crore.
It was designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and built by construction firm Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).
It is situated 3.32 kilometers from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.