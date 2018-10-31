Sardar Patel's Statue Of Unity, World's Tallest, Cost Rs 2989 Crore: Top Facts

At 597 feet or 182 metres, the Statue of Unity will be the world's tallest statue.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat today. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel will be "dedicated to the nation" on his birth anniversary in Narmada District of Gujarat. At the launch ceremony, the prime minister will pour soil and water from the river Narmada into an urn, a release from his office said.