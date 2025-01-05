Leopard Kills Blackbuck Deer Near Statue Of Unity, 7 Others Die Of Shock

A leopard entered a jungle safari park near Gujarat's Statue of Unity and killed a blackbuck deer following which 7 other deer died of shock. The incident occurred during the early hours of January 1, triggering a probe by the local forest department.

According to forest officials, the leopard, aged between 2 and 3 years, managed to breach the well-fenced boundaries of the park, which is located within the periphery of the Kevadia forest division. The park, a key attraction near the world's tallest statue, is surrounded by the dense forests of the Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, an area known for its leopard population.

The big cat reportedly entered the herbivore enclosure, where it attacked and killed one blackbuck. The remaining seven blackbucks are believed to have died from shock and panic following the attack. Forest department officials confirmed that all eight carcasses underwent post-mortem examinations, after which they were cremated.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Agneeshwar Vyas, overseeing the Kevadia division, explained that while leopard movements in the surrounding forests are common, this is the first recorded instance of a wild leopard entering the safari park.

He added that the park is monitored around the clock through more than 400 CCTV cameras, and the leopard's presence was detected almost immediately. Security personnel were alerted, and their response caused the leopard to flee. However, it is still not known whether the leopard has exited the safari park entirely.

Following the incident, the park was temporarily closed to tourists for 48 hours. Although the park reopened on January 3, concerns remain about the leopard's potential return.

