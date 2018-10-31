Sardar Patel Birth Anniversary: Powerful Quotes From India's 'Iron Man'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united 562 princely states to build the Republic of India.

New Delhi: Vallabhbhai Patel, India's 'Iron Man', was born on October 31, 1875. Renowned as the architect of independent India, Sardar Patel united 562 princely states to build the Republic of India. On his 143rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of him, called the 'Statue of Unity', in Gujarat today. It will be the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres. The statue depicts Sardar Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, in a dhoti and a shawl, towering over river Narmada.