Sardar Patel Birth Anniversary: Powerful Quotes From India's 'Iron Man'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united 562 princely states to build the Republic of India.
New Delhi: Vallabhbhai Patel, India's 'Iron Man', was born on October 31, 1875. Renowned as the architect of independent India, Sardar Patel united 562 princely states to build the Republic of India. On his 143rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of him, called the 'Statue of Unity', in Gujarat today. It will be the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres. The statue depicts Sardar Patel, the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, in a dhoti and a shawl, towering over river Narmada.
On the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel, 10 famous quotes from him:
- The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to part.
- There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.
- Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.
- My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country.
- Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.
- Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.
- Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.
- Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.
- A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.
- We have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low, develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like children of the same father.