Sanjay Raut On 'Promise Made By Shiv Sena' To Bal Thackeray

"We will do anything for Balasaheb," Sanjay Raut said. (File)

The Shiv Sena will fulfill the promise made to its founder Bal Thackeray of having a Maharashtra chief minister from the party, its leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

"We will do anything for Balasaheb. The government will be formed in the state. The promise which Uddhav Ji made to Balasaheb, that there will be a chief minister from Shiv Sena...you will soon see that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena," he told reporters in Mumbai after paying tributes to the late party supremo on his seventh death anniversary at Shivaji Park here.

Apart from other party leaders, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid their tributes to the Bal Thackeray earlier in the day. Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray also paid their obeisance to the late party supremo.

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Bal Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career.

Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.