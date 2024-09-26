Sanjay Raut Gets 15-Day Jail Term In Defamation Case By BJP Leader's Wife

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has been convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to 15 days in jail. The metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai's Mazgaon has also fined Mr Raut Rs 25,000 in the case registered on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya. "The Court ordered 15-day imprisonment for Sanjay Raut and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him," said Vivekanand Gupta, advocate for Dr Medha Somaiya.

Medha Somaiya had filed a petition against Mr Raut, accusing him of making baseless and defamatory allegations that she and her husband were involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets in Mira Bhayandar.

"The statements made by the accused to the media are per se defamatory. The statements have been made to malign my character in the eyes of the general public," the complaint stated.