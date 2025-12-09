BJP Ex-MP Kirit Somaiya Claims "Fake Birth Certificate Racket" Across States

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has intensified his allegations of a widespread fake birth certificate network, claiming that the operation extends across multiple states and could influence electoral rolls.

Speaking to NDTV, the BJP leader said his sustained follow-up with the Mulund Tehsildar (revenue official) over the past two months has resulted in the first round of action.

According to Somaiya, the Tehsildar has now directed police to register FIRs against applicants who submitted suspicious or incomplete documents.

"We have been following up for two months. The Mulund Tehsildar has finally asked the police to file FIRs against those who have not produced proper papers," he said.

When asked about the role of government officials in the 'scam', Somaiya stated that many government officials are on the wrong side and the Chief Minister will take action against them.

"In Nandurbar, 48 government officials were involved. The Chief Minister will decide on that case," he said.

Somaiya claimed that such cases are not restricted to Mumbai.

"There are lakhs of fake applicants in Mumbai alone. FIRs have been filed in 31 cities. This conspiracy is not limited to Maharashtra, similar cases have come up in Saharanpur and Kolkata, where people are submitting fake documents to obtain birth certificates and then clearing their path to claim nationality," he alleged.

Somaiya also tied the alleged scam to political motives, accusing several opposition parties of enabling what he described as "Vote jihad."

"There are two types of gangs in our electoral system. One is those who want vote jihad, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM. Whenever I go to file complaints, they appear with black flags," he said.

Somaiya's allegations come at a time when the Maharashtra government has instructed district administrations to review birth certificates issued throughout the state.

The order, issued last week, asked authorities to retrieve such certificates and re-verify them, stating that Aadhaar cannot be treated as sufficient proof for recording births.