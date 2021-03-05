Woman, Allegedly Raped, Kills Self After Pressure To Scrap Case: UP Cops

Police said that three people have been arrested (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman, an alleged rape victim, died by suicide by hanging herself using a "dupatta" in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, they said, adding that three people have been arrested.

"A complaint from the girl's father said she was raped by a man against whom a case was registered at the Bahjoi police station on January 27. The accused, Ashish, was sent to jail on February 3," Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

The complainant alleged that the family members of the accused were pressuring her daughter to withdraw the case, due to which she was suffering from anxiety.

A case has been registered against the father, mother and brother of the accused, and they have been arrested, the police said.