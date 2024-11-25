Samajwadi Party MP Among 400 Charged For Violence In UP's Sambhal

Four people were killed in violence in Sambhal on Sunday

At least 25 people were arrested and seven cases registered against 400 people after four people were killed in violence over the survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday. Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, and his party colleague Iqbal Mahmood's son Nawab Suhail Iqbal, are among those who have been charged, officials said.

Sambhal witnessed deadly clashes between the locals and the police during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on Sunday morning. The mosque is at the centre of a contentious legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The protesters also set some vehicles on fire and threw stones at the police, who used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

About 20 police personnel were also injured and a constable, who suffered an injury to the head, is said to be critical.

"Due to Barq's statement earlier, the situation became worse here," Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar told a press conference.

He said they were identifying the protestors using drone footage and that the accused would be charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Barq held the police responsible for the violence and called it a "part of a conspiracy".

"A murder case should be registered against them (police personnel) and action should be taken because they fired from private arms and not government arms," he said.

"Muslims were targeted and killed as part of a conspiracy," the SP leader added.

Internet Snapped, Schools Shut In Sambhal

Internet services have been suspended in Sambhal for 24 hours and schools shut on Monday for all students up to Class 12.

Officials also barred any outsider, social organization or public representative from entering Sambhal without the orders of the authorities till November 30.

Sambhal has been tense since last Tuesday when the Jama Masjid was surveyed on a local court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

The officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday morning to avoid interference with prayers that are usually held in the afternoon.

A lawyer for the Hindu side claimed that the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529.

Supporters of the survey argue that it is a necessary step in uncovering historical truths, while critics view it as a provocation that violates the sanctity of religious places as upheld by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, said the survey team conducted a detailed examination of the site, supported by videography and photography as per the court's directives on Sunday. The survey report is scheduled to be submitted by November 29.