Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Winter Session Begins Today, Waqf Bill, Railways Bills In Focus

Winter session of the parliament begins today.
The winter session of the parliament will begin today. For the first day, 3 bills are listed for final consideration and passing. In the Lok Sabha, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be discussed. In Rajya Sabha, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 will be talked about. 16 bills will likely be addressed during the winter session until December 20. The Session will provide 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.
Here are the Live updates on the Winter Session of Parliament:
Parliament Winter Session Update: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas Demans Financial Assistance For Wayanad Lanslide Victims
CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has given Zero-hour Notice and demanded Special Financial assistance from the Union Government for Wayanad landslide Victims in Kerala.
Parliament Winter Session Update: A Request To Discuss Delhi's Air Pollution
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has written to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha under Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, expressing his intent to have a short-duration discussion on rising air pollution, particularly in Delhi.
INDIA Meet Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
INDIA parliamentary floor leaders to meet at Congress President and Leader of the Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament House office today at 10 am.
Parliament Winter Session Update: List Of Bills Likely To Be Discussed
Here is a list of bills likely to be taken up during the winter session of Parliament:
- The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024
- The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
- The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
- The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024
- The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024
- The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024
- The Boilers Bill, 2024
- The Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024
- The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024
- The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024
- The Indian Ports Bill, 2024
The government is also likely to discuss and vote on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.
Parliament Winter Session Update: No Sitting On November 26
There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate "Constitution Day." The government will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Government Meets Floor Leaders
Ahead of the beginning of the winter session of Parliament, the government met floor leaders of all political parties. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is "always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by respective Presiding Officers." He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.