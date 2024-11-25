Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Winter Session Begins Today, Waqf Bill, Railways Bills In Focus

Parliament Winter Session Update: List Of Bills Likely To Be Discussed

Here is a list of bills likely to be taken up during the winter session of Parliament:

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 The Boilers Bill, 2024 The Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024 The Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 The Indian Ports Bill, 2024

The government is also likely to discuss and vote on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.