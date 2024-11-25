Winter Session Of Parliament Begins Today, 10-Plus Bills Scheduled: 10 Facts

This morning, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the Opposition strategy.

"We have asked to raise the Manipur issue... Rapes, murders are happening and there is no law and order in Manipur...There is unemployment in the country. I am also worried that the pollution situation in the northern India is becoming more and more serious," said Congress's Pramod Tiwari.

The Opposition, though, is expected to be on a weaker footing following their stunning defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana.

On Sunday, the government met the floor leaders of all political parties under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, requested all party leaders for cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament, the government said in a statement.

The Winter Session is expected to continue till December 20. In this session, the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill is among the bills that are likely to be considered for discussion.

A Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railway Act amendment bill is to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. A bill to amend the Railway Act will be tabled as well.

There is speculation that the government might introduce the 'One Nation One Election' bill in this session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently underscored that the government is working on the "One Nation One Election" plan.

The Banking Laws Amendment Bill will further amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, the Banking Regulation Act, the State Bank of India Act, and the Banking Companies Act, and the Banking Companies Act.