Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan Gets 2-Year Jail Term In Another Hate Speech Case

Azam Khan was earlier sentenced to three years in prison in a hate speech case (File)

An MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years in jail today in a case of provocative speech during the 2019 general elections.

Judge Shobhit Bansal convicted Mr Khan, sentenced him to jail and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the former MP.

A case was registered against Azam Khan during the 2019 Lok Sabha general election for an allegedly provocative speech during a campaign rally in Rampur.

An MP-MLA court in Rampur had convicted Mr Khan last year in another 2019 hate speech case registered after he addressed a public meeting at the Khatanagaria village in the Milak Kotwali area.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, following which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

In May this year, a sessions court overturned the verdict of the lower court.