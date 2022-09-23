Akhilesh Yadav Meets UP Governor Over 'Continued Harassment' Of Azam Khan

Akhilesh Yadav said the government is continuously lodging fake cases against Azam Khan. (File photo)

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel here to draw her attention to the "continued harassment" of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan by the government, the party said.

Led by party president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation of party MLAs met the governor at the Raj Bhawan in the morning and apprised her of the harassment of Azam Khan, it said.

"We apprised the governor about the continued injustice being done with Azam Khan and fake cases being lodged against him. We have requested her to see to it that he gets justice," Mr Yadav told reporters after meeting the governor.

"We told her that the government is continuously lodging fake cases against him (Azam Khan) so that he he remains in jail. He is ill and has health problems. He was down with Covid and had to remain in jail. It was our request to the governor that there should not be any injustice with Khan," he said.

On Wednesday, during the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly, Samajwadi Party members alleged that Azam Khan had been implicated in "false" cases. They created a ruckus because of which the Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses.

Khan, who was released from Sitapur jail earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, is facing around 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.

Another case was registered against him on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the cleaning machine of a municipality and using it for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University established by him.