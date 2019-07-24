Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party's 'Talaq' Formalised: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath charged the people gave no importance to the alliance's "propaganda". (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance saying their "talaq" was formalised with the people giving no importance to their propaganda.

"The talaq of the alliance has been formalised. The people have proved they will back whosoever works for the development. No amount of propaganda will help," the chief minister said, speaking on the Supplementary Budget presented in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The chief minister did not spare the collapse of the country-wide, anti-BJP "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) either, sought to be propped up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

"Elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases and there was no violence but every phase in West Bengal saw violence. This is the difference," he said.

"The gatbandhan and mahagatbandhan which were emerging in the state and the country have all been defeated," he added.

The chief minister attributed the BJP's victory on 64 out of 80 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections to the "confidence of people" in his party.

"This is the power of the democracy and it needs to be identified," he said.

In his intervention on the debate on Supplementary Budget in the assembly, the chief minister also referred to the successful holding of the Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this year, saying the fair secured international recognition.

He said several records were set this year in the Kumbh fair, which changed the perception of the state across the globe.

"Ambassadors of 72 countries hoisted their national flags in the Kumbh area giving it a global identity. There were participation by 187 countries in the fair," he said.

