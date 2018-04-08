As Waiting Fans Cheered His Return Home From Jail, Salman Khan's Message Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was granted bail after he spent the two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail over the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case.

Hundreds of Salman Khan fans waited in excitement outside one of Mumbai's most famous addresses - Galaxy Apartments - on Saturday evening, as the 52-year-old superstar reached his home in Bandra from the airport. Salman Khan landed in Mumbai after spending two nights in a Jodhpur jail in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case. He was granted bail by a court on Saturday afternoon.Fans burst crackers and danced to the chants of "Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat" as he reached home around 8.10 pm. Sporting a black t-shirt and a cap, Salman Khan sat in the front seat of a white SUV, while the muscular Shera, Salman's longtime bodyguard, sat at the back.Fans wearing "Being Human" clothes shouted "Welcome Bhai" and "Salman, Salman" as he made his way in. Many of those waiting outside travelled from Rajasthan and Kolkata to catch a glimpse of the star.Salman Khan wasted no time and soon appeared in the balcony to greet the jubilant fans. His father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan and Shera stood beside him in the balcony. Salman Khan held his Ahil in his arms as he waved at the fans.He folded his hands, made a sign of "three" with his fingers and made another gesture to the fans, which suggested "go home and sleep now".A stream of Bollywood celebs including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, filmmaker David Dhawan, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, step-mother Helen , also dropped by at Galaxy Apartments on Saturday. Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra also called on the Khan family.Farhana Ahmed, a middle-aged woman, one of whose elderly uncle had once received financial help for his treatment from Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation, couldn't hold back her tears when the news about Salman's release from the jail broke. "My uncle is still alive only because we got timely help from Being Human. I can't express my gratitude to Salman Khan," she said. Saeed Shaikh, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, who had been camping outside the Galaxy Apartments for the last three days, distributed sweets among the people gathered there.