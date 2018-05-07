Salman Khan's Bail Plea Hearing In Blackbuck Poaching Case Today, Reaches Jodhpur Salman Khan is accompanied by his sister Ms Alvira, friend Mr Baba Siddiqui, and his lawyers

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment in the case. (file photo) Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of hearing on his bail plea after his conviction in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur trial court.



Mr Khan's fans were seen trying hard to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar while he was leaving the airport.



He was accompanied by his sister Ms Alvira, friend Mr Baba Siddiqui, and his lawyers.



On Monday, his bail plea will be heard by district and session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which Mr Khan will be present in court.



Mr Khan was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment on April 5 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri for killing two blackbucks, 19 years ago. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur central jail, before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7.



Both judge Khatri and judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail, have since been transferred.



Mr Khan's Bollywood colleagues Mr Saif Ali Khan, Ms Tabu, Ms Neelam and Ms Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the trial court. Another accused Mr Dushyant Singh, an area resident, was also acquitted.



Mr Khan was accused of shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".



