'Apologise At Temple Or Pay Rs 5 Crore': Salman Khan Gets Fresh Threat

Mumbai cops receive a threatening message against actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to the sources. The intimidation has given two options to the actor - apologise or pay Rs. 5 crores - to stay alive.

This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week.

Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi last night over WhatsApp, according to the police sources. The message sent to the traffic control room claims that "Lawrence Bishnoi's brother is speaking and if Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active."

The police is investigating the message.

Last week, on October 30, Mumbai traffic control received a similar threat against Mr Khan, demanding Rs. 2 crore.