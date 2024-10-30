Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again, Rs 2 Crore Ransom Demanded: Sources

Salman Khan has received a string of threats and ransom demands

Adding to the string of death threats against Salman Khan, an anonymous message to Mumbai traffic control today threatened that the actor would be killed unless he paid Rs 2 crore as ransom, police sources have said. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and an investigation is on. The case has been registered under sections relating to threats of extortion and death threats.

This comes shortly after a 20-year-old man was arrested from Noida over death threats to the actor and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. Police have taken Gufran Khan to Mumbai on a transit remand.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. The threat message demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom.

Salman Khan has in the past received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, apparently due to his involvement in the blackbuck hunting case in Rajasthan during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. The actor's security has been beefed up after the string of death threats.

Earlier this month, former MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Baba Siddique, known to be close to Salman Khan, was shot dead near his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai.

Making an appearance on TV show Bigg Boss 18 days after Baba Siddique's murder, Salman Khan said he didn't want to be back on the show, but his work commitments brought him there. The actor said he didn't feel like meeting anyone because of the difficult situation he was going through.