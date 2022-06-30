'Need To Be Traced, Finished': Sachin Pilot On Those Behind Udaipur Murder

Sachin Pilot said that he will consider the Udaipur murder a terrorist attack. (File)

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the gruesome murder of tailor Kanahiya Lal in Udaipur has surpassed all limits of humanity, and said the killers, through fast track court, should be given such a punishment that will set an example for the entire country.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Pilot said, "These people crossed all limits of humanity. Such a murder and the manner in which it is been executed shook everyone. They have been caught. Through fast track court, they should be given such a punishment, which be an example for the entire country."

The former deputy chief minister of the state said that "people and organisations responsible for this need to be traced and finished permanently."

"We will have to reach the core of it, the team has been constituted for the same. Names of Pakistan-based organisations are coming to the fore and other details of the two accused are also coming to light. People and organisations responsible for this need to be traced and finished permanently," Pilot said.

The Congress leader said that he will consider it a terrorist attack and the government has also said that it will have to be seen from the point of view of a terrorist attack. He further said that other people who are similarly influenced or in touch with them should be probed.

Mr Pilot pointed out that like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan is also a border state.

"Besides Kashmir and Punjab, Rajasthan too is a border state. If there are links across the border, we need to reach the bottom of it. If there are other people who are similarly influenced or in touch with them, it will have to be probed deeply," said Mr Pilot on the Udaipur beheading case.

He also assured all possible help to the victim's family and said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

"We will provide all possible help to the victim's family. Some action was taken. But if needed, further action should be taken too. If anybody was negligent in this matter, strict action should be taken, irrespective of seniority of the officer, irrespective of who they are," the Congress leader added.

Kanhaiya Lal a tailor was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28 for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading sparked public outrage across the country.

Lal was cremated yesterday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amid heavy police security.

Upon the direction of the Union Home Ministry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the murder, officials said. The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official told ANI requesting anonymity.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers reached Udaipur last night and begun its investigation.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The attackers identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad.

Riyaz and Gos, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Gos, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Notably, Kanhaiya Lal had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats.

The victim had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma -- the former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

A state-wide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals in the state to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

