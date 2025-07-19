Release Of 'Udaipur Files' Will Leave Many Shaken: Rajasthan Minister To NDTV

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel, speaking at NDTV Rajasthan's 'Emerging Business Program-2025' in Jaipur, issued a warning regarding the upcoming film Udaipur Files, which is based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The minister's remarks come at a time when the film's release remains suspended, pending a government review.

"This murder happened during the tenure of the [Ashok] Gehlot government, which should not have happened," he said. "The Gehlot government was a failure, and I am confident that after the trial is completed, the culprits will get strict punishment. As far as the subject of the film is concerned, the matter is pending in court. The day the film is released, many people will be shaken."

The film Udaipur Files remains under a judicial stay following an order by the Delhi High Court on July 10. The matter reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, where a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi deferred the case to July 21 and instructed all parties to await the decision of a central government-appointed panel.

The Supreme Court noted that while the filmmakers could be monetarily compensated in case of a delayed release, the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, currently facing trial, could not recover reputational damage should the film be released before the conclusion of judicial proceedings.

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing on behalf of accused Mohammad Javed, argued that the film would jeopardise her client's right to a fair trial. The Court appeared to agree with the concern.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Maulana Arshad Madani of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind who had filed the petition against the film said he had personally viewed the movie on the High Court's direction and found it to contain "so much vilification against one community." He stated, "I wish the judges could also see the movie."

Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the filmmakers, told the court that the film had received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), though with 55 mandated cuts.

The top court directed the central review committee to act "immediately without loss of time".