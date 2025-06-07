Sachin Pilot Meets Ashok Gehlot, Invites Him To Programme On Father's 25th Death Anniversary

Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot met former chief minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday and invited him to a programme on the 25th death anniversary of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot.

Ashok Gehlot shared the video of their meeting on X and recalled his long association with Rajesh Pilot.

"AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot invited me to the program organised on the 25th death anniversary of former Union minister Rajesh Pilot at his residence," Ashok Gehlot said on X.

He said, "Rajesh Pilot and I reached the Lok Sabha together for the first time in 1980 and were MPs together for about 18 years. We are still saddened by his sudden demise. The party also suffered a deep shock due to his departure." Sachin Pilot also shared the photo of the meeting and wrote on 'X', "Met former chief minister Ashok Gehlot today. Requested him to attend the tribute ceremony organised in Dausa on June 11 on the 25th death anniversary of my father Rajesh Pilot." Ties between Pilot and Gehlot were strained after the political crisis that hit the Ashok Gehlot-led government in 2020.

This is the first such meeting between the two in recent years.

Rajesh Pilot was killed in a road accident in June 2000 at Bhandana in his parliamentary constituency Dausa, about 50 km from Jaipur

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)