Ayyappa Devotee From Andhra Pradesh Dies On Way To Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimla temple opened on November 16 evening.

A 40-year-old pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh died of a heart attack on his way to Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on Wednesday, police said.

Kameshwar Rao, who was part of a 28-member pilgrim group from Andhra Pradesh, felt uneasy while trekking at Neelimala, one of the sacred hills to reach the forest shrine.

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Tamil Nadu, who was on his way to the temple here for darshan, died of a heart attack at Neelimala.

The temple body, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) also rubbished reports that a lizard was found in a "Aravana" prasadam of the shrine. The report was "fake" and baseless, the board said in a press release.

The effort is to bring disrepute and sabotage the peaceful pilgrim season now underway at the shrine, which is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees, the board said.

Over 1,400 persons have trekked the traditional Kannana route since the temple opened on November 16 evening.

