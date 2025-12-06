S Jaishankar To NDTV On Big Takeaways From Putin's India Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday revealed his big three takeaways from Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India - mobility agreement, joint venture on fertilisers, and focus on building a relationship.

Jaishankar, while speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the HT Leadership Summit, said the mobility agreement, where Indians would now much more seamlessly find work opportunities in Russia, was "one big outcome".

"Another was understanding on a joint venture on fertilisers. We are the world's second biggest fertiliser importer after Brazil. It's a recurring issue we have. Also, because the fertiliser sources have been unstable. They've turned on and turned off the tap. We had an agreement to create an important, substantial joint venture on fertiliser, in a way you can say it's food security," he said.

According to Jaishankar, Putin's visit had a considerable focus on how to bring up the relationship. "President Putin came with a very large business delegation. That made it a very different visit," he said.

Putin, who was on a two-day visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in New Delhi - a rare gesture by the PM. Breaking protocols, the two leaders then travelled together in the same car - a Toyota Fortuner often deployed in service for foreign dignitaries - to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. On his second day in India, Putin received a tri-services guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian President and PM Modi then met at the Hyderabad House for the 23rd India-Russia Summit to discuss deepening economic cooperation, mainly in defence, energy and the mobility of skilled labour. During their televised meeting, Putin said Russia is working towards a 'peaceful settlement' in Ukraine - to end a war Moscow began in February 2022 - and details of that proposal have been shared with India. PM Modi reconfirmed India's position as a "champion of peace", and said Delhi supports a solution born out of dialogue and diplomacy rather than more military conflict.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted Putin for a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening before his departure.

Putin's visit also came at a time when New Delhi is engaged in talks with the US for a trade deal to cut the punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India's Russian oil purchases.