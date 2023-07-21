S Jaishankar Represents India At Crisis Response Meet Chaired By UN Chief

The Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) was set up by the UNSG in March 2022.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday virtually represented India at the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The EAM during the meeting highlighted India's efforts under the G20 presidency including adoption of G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs, promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

"Represented India in the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UNSG @antonioguterres. Highlighted our efforts under G20 Presidency, including adoption of G20 Action Plan for Accelerating SDGs; Commitment to implement a Common Framework for Debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways," the EAM tweeted on Friday.

India recently joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) after an invitation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) was set up by the UNSG in March 2022 to address urgent and critical global issues pertaining to interlinked crises in food security, energy, and finance and to coordinate a global response.

The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group comprising of HOS/ HOGs of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal, as per a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official release.

According to the MEA official release, India's decision to join the group reflects the country's increasing global leadership and committment to address contemporary global challenges.

India's participation will further boost UN's efforts in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries.

MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process.

