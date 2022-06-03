S Jaishankar Meets Austrian Counterpart, Discuss Situation In Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also interact Indian students

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar who is on a two-nation European visit met with the Foreign Minister of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg in Slovakia where both the leaders discussed the Afghanistan issue and held talks on the Indo-Pacific region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to 6 to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Jaishankar on Thursday wrote, "Great to see my friend FM Alexander Schallenberg of Austria. Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation since his March visit. Appreciated his perspectives on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific."

Earlier, Mr Schallenberg had visited India from March 19 to 21, his first visit to India in his current term. He was accompanied by a high-level business delegation.

During the visit, India and Austria had agreed to further intensify their commercial engagements with Austrian business delegates expressing a keen interest in investing in sectors such as renewable energy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Alexander Schallenberg held delegation-level talks on March 20. They discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, and consular ties.

Moreover, Mr Jaishankar spoke with the Foreign Minister of France, Catherine Colonna, and discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo Pacific.

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to speak to my new colleague FM Catherine Colonna of France. Discussions covered our strategic cooperation and other bilateral issues. We also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Looking forward to an in-person meeting."

During his visit to Bratislava from June 2 to 4, Mr Jaishankar will call also call on Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger and will hold bilateral discussions with Ivan Korcok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

He will also attend the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.

During his visit to the Czech Republic from June 4 to 6, Mr Jaishankar will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky. The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over the EU Presidency from July 1, 2022.

In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, Mr Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the Indian community, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EAM's visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries," the MEA release said

