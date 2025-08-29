RSS Chief Backs Gurukul Integration, Praises Education Policy For Its Reform

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday exhorted the integration of Gurukul education with mainstream education, saying the former is not about living in an ashram but learning about the country's traditions.



Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mr Bhagwat said he is not in favour of making Sanskrit compulsory but it is important to understand the tradition and history of the country. He also said he is not against technology and modern education, and it is in the hands of people how the two are put to use.

The 64 aspects of the Vedic era that are relevant should be taught and Gurukul education should be integrated into the mainstream and not replaced, he said.

"The mainstream should be linked with Gurukul education. Our Gurukul model is similar to the education model in Finland.

"In Finland, which is a leading country in education, there is a separate university for training teachers. Many people come from abroad because the local population is small, so they accept students from all countries. Education up to the eighth grade is conducted in the mother tongue of the students... so Gurukul education is not about going and living in an ashram, it has to be linked with mainstream," he said.

Lauding the new National Education Policy (NEP) as a right step in the right direction, Mr Bhagwat said the education system in our country was destroyed long ago.

"A new education system was introduced because we always remained in slavery to the foreign invaders who were the kings of those times. They wanted to rule this country and not develop it. So they made all the systems keeping in mind how we can rule this country... But now we are free. So we don't just have to run the state, we have to run the people.

"The mindset should be built, all the information needed should be given to the children about the past so that pride can be instilled in the children that we are also something, we can also do it. We have shown that. All this had to change. A little bit has happened in the last few years and its awareness has increased," he said.

Mr Bhagwat was questioned whether Sanskrit should be made compulsory. "If you want to understand your tradition and know India, knowledge of the Sanskrit language is very important.

"It is essential. Only then can we truly understand from the original sources. We shouldn't rely on translations, as many translations have errors. To access the original sources, learning Sanskrit is necessary," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak said efforts are, therefore, being made to bring all these things into the new education policy. Some things have happened, some things are going to happen. But it is necessary to change this system in education, to change this system in administration, he said.

Mr Bhagwat said there is nothing wrong with technology and modern education, and it is in the hands of people how they are using it.

"People should be the owners of technology; the technology should not become our owners. Hence, education is important. If technology falls into the hands of the uneducated, it can backfire. Education is not just about information cramming. One should become a human.

"We do not have to become English, but there is no harm in learning English. As a language, it has no ill effects," he said.

