Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore Frozen Over Conman Links: Sources

A Rs 7-crore fixed deposit under actor Jacqueline Fernandez's name has been attached as part of the investigation into the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, sources have said.

The Enforcement Directorate, which has attached the deposit as part of its probe, alleges that Chandrashekar gave gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to the actor from the Rs 200-crore he allegedly extorted from the family of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy who was jailed in 2019 in a money laundering case.

The case against Chandrasekhar was registered following a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, who accused Chandrasekhar of taking the money from her after promising her that he would arrange for her husband's release.

The central agency, sources said, has also found that Chandrashekar gave huge amounts to the family members of the Bollywood actor.