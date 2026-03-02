Rs 7.8 Lakh Crore Gone: Iran War Hits Dalal Street. Where To Invest Now?

Indian markets went into a tailspin on Monday as escalating tensions between Iran, the US and Israel sparked a broad-based selloff on Dalal Street. The 30-share Sensex crashed as much as 2,743 points at the opening tick to an intraday low of 78,543.73, while the Nifty50 slumped 519 points to 24,659.25.

By mid-session, the Sensex had clawed back part of its losses but was still down 1,087.65 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 80,199.54, and the Nifty was lower by 323.60 points, or 1.29 per cent, at 24,855.05. The brutal gap-down wiped out about Rs 7.8 lakh crore in investor wealth, dragging the BSE's market capitalisation down to Rs 455.70 lakh crore from Rs 463.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

Heavyweights did most of the damage. Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Eternal and State Bank of India were among the top drags on the benchmarks.

The carnage was equally stark beyond the front line. As many as 677 stocks on the BSE hit 52-week lows, including BSE 500 names such as AAVAS Financiers, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, ACC, Afcons Infrastructure, Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Alok Industries. In contrast, just 48 stocks managed to scale fresh one-year highs.

Market breadth told the story: of 3,765 actively traded stocks, 3,014 were in the red, only 596 advanced and 155 were unchanged. Selling was led by foreign investors, who offloaded a net Rs 7,536.36 crore of equities in the previous session, even as domestic institutions stepped in with net purchases of Rs 12,292.81 crore.

Weak global cues added fuel to the fire. Across Asia, South Korea's Kospi slipped 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dived 1.69 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.53 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite was barely changed.

Where should you put your money?

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect the latest Middle East flare-up to trigger a correction in the Nifty, with the index potentially retesting the 24,500–25,000 zone if tensions persist for more than one to two weeks as India's heavy dependence on energy imports and rich valuations leave it exposed to foreign selling and currency volatility.

In its base case, however, the brokerage sees the conflict ending within a week, followed by a relatively swift rebound similar to previous geopolitical episodes, noting that while the Nifty dropped nearly 3 per cent in the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and stayed weak for three months, it delivered three‑month gains of 10.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent after the October 2023 West Asia flare‑up and the June 2025 Iran‑linked escalation, respectively, underscoring that Indian equities typically digest such shocks faster than feared when disruptions are not prolonged or systemic.

Emkay flags oil marketing companies, airlines and infrastructure players with significant Middle East exposure as the most vulnerable pockets if the Iran–Israel–US war drags on, citing potential margin pressure for OMCs, execution risks for L&T and KEC International, and cost plus operational headwinds for IndiGo, alongside broader downside for capital goods, autos and consumer durables if metals stay elevated.

On the other side of the trade, it highlights upstream energy producers such as ONGC and Oil India, select metals like Hindalco, IT services majors including Infosys and HCL Tech, pharmaceuticals, and relatively inexpensive private-sector banks as the “best places to hide”, arguing that these segments either benefit from higher realisations or currency depreciation, or offer defensive earnings profiles, even as it cautions that some gains could be capped by windfall taxes and ongoing AI-related concerns in the tech space, with crude oil and potential Brent spikes towards 90–100 dollars per barrel remaining the key macro risk for India