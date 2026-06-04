Rs 50 Lakh Crore Investment, 1.1 Crore Jobs: Inside UP's Big Economic Push

Uttar Pradesh has received private investment proposals worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore over the past nine years, a scale that the Yogi Adityanath government believes could transform the state into one of India's biggest manufacturing and industrial hubs, senior Uttar Pradesh government officials told NDTV.

The investment proposals, spread across sectors ranging from electronics and semiconductors to defence manufacturing, logistics, textiles, pharmaceuticals and data centres, are estimated to generate more than 1.10 crore jobs if implemented, officials said.

The state's industrial push comes at a time when states are competing aggressively to attract domestic and global investors. Uttar Pradesh's strategy has largely revolved around large-scale infrastructure creation, land availability and simplifying regulatory procedures.

Officials point to the rapid expansion of expressways as the backbone of the state's industrial ambitions. Uttar Pradesh now has 22 expressway projects that are operational, under construction or planned, accounting for more than half of India's expressway network.

The government has identified around 5,300 hectares of land across 26 districts for industrial development along these corridors. In Bundelkhand, authorities are developing a massive industrial township spread across more than 56,000 acres under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority.

"The focus has been to create industrial ecosystems around connectivity corridors so that investment moves beyond traditional urban centres," a senior official said.

The state's logistics network has also expanded significantly. More than 1,050 kilometres of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor pass through Uttar Pradesh, while Dadri has emerged as a key freight junction linking eastern and western cargo routes.

Officials said improved connectivity has played a major role in attracting investors. Uttar Pradesh currently has 17 operational airports, including five international airports, with seven more under development. The state has also strengthened inland water transport through 11 national waterways and multimodal freight infrastructure in Varanasi.

According to government data accessed by NDTV, projects worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have already moved to the implementation stage through four ground-breaking ceremonies conducted by the state government. These projects are estimated to create around 60 lakh employment opportunities. A fifth round involving projects worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore is under consideration.

Foreign investment has also shown an upward trend. Uttar Pradesh attracted Rs 17,004 crore in foreign direct investment between April 2017 and June 2025, compared to Rs 3,303 crore received during the nearly 17-year period before that.

The state's manufacturing footprint has expanded sharply. The number of registered factories has risen from 14,169 in 2016-17 to more than 31,000 by early 2026, according to official figures.

Exports have nearly doubled during the same period, climbing from Rs 86,000 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1.86 lakh crore in 2024-25. IT and ITeS exports have recorded even faster growth, crossing Rs 82,000 crore.

One of the government's biggest bets is on emerging industries. Northern India's first semiconductor manufacturing unit is being established in the Yamuna Expressway region through a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn with an investment of over Rs 3,700 crore.

Electronics exports from the state have surged more than tenfold in seven years, rising from Rs 3,862 crore to nearly Rs 45,000 crore, officials said.

The defence sector is another major focus area. The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, spread across six nodes including Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Aligarh, has attracted 197 investment agreements worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore. Land has already been allotted to dozens of companies.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh is now positioning itself as a future data centre destination as well. The state plans to establish eight data centre parks and build 5 GW capacity by 2030.

Beyond large industries, the government is also relying heavily on micro, small and medium enterprises. The sector currently supports more than 3.11 crore jobs. Schemes such as One District One Product have been used to provide financial assistance and market access to local entrepreneurs and artisans.

The state has simultaneously undertaken regulatory reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business. Officials said more than 4,600 compliance requirements across departments have been eliminated, helping reduce procedural hurdles for investors.

The government believes the next challenge will be translating investment commitments into operational factories and sustained job creation. With investment proposals crossing the Rs 50 lakh crore mark, Uttar Pradesh is now seeking to project itself not merely as India's most populous state but as one of its most ambitious industrial growth stories.