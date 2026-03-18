Rs 30 Crore Rollout, Over 12,800 Buyers: Delhi Begins EV Subsidy Payouts

After months of delay and a backlog of over 22,000 claims, the Delhi government has begun releasing pending electric vehicle (EV) subsidies worth over Rs 30 crore, offering relief to thousands of buyers and businesses.

The rollout marks the first major step towards clearing dues under the Delhi EV Policy, with payments now being processed for verified applicants.

Who Gets Paid First

According to official data, 12,877 individual EV buyers are now eligible to receive subsidies worth Rs 24.04 crore after completing Aadhaar verification. The amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

In addition, Rs 7.95 crore will be disbursed to 3,948 companies and firms whose claims have already been cleared.

Backlog Of 22,000+ Claims

The payouts come amid a significant backlog, with 22,733 subsidy claims pending. After data clean-up and Aadhaar validation, 16,892 individual cases were processed and moved to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

However, 4,015 claims, worth about Rs 7.25 crore, are still under verification and remain pending, officials said.

Shift To Direct Transfers

The government has shifted the subsidy process to an Aadhaar-linked DBT system via PFMS, aimed at speeding up payments and ensuring funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries without intermediaries.

Minister Flags Past Delays, Attacks Previous AAP Government

State Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for the backlog due to a lack of focus on EV adoption.

"The previous government was not serious about addressing pollution or promoting electric mobility. Our government is committed to protecting the health of Delhiites and clearing pending EV subsidies," he said.

He added that steps have been initiated to release the pending amount in a "transparent and time-bound manner".

Portal Upgrade, New Policy Soon

Officials said the EV incentive portal is being upgraded and will be relaunched soon by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with pending applications to be processed on priority.

A new EV policy is also in the works, aimed at boosting adoption and strengthening the ecosystem in the capital.