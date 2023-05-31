Rs 2 Lakh Relief Each For Families Of Those Killed In Jammu Bus Accident

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Jammu and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

At least 10 people were killed and around 55 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning.

"Expressing grief on the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO tweeted.

According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15 km from Katra in Jammu district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli on Tuesday said that all the injured were shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed condolences.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)