A dispute over Rs 2,500 loan escalated into violence, leaving a 46-year-old retired Army personnel hospitalised with stab injuries in Mumbai Kandivali area.

The retired army personnel, Jaykarsing Gurmeetsing Gill, was attacked around 3:45 am on November 16 near Pawar Public School by two unidentified men, police said.

According to the police, Gill's son had borrowed Rs 2,500 from a neighbour and failed to pay him back. When the neighbour, along with one more person, asked for his money, an argument broke out and the accused allegedly began abusing him.

Following this, Gill intervened to help resolve the dispute but was attacked by the two unidentified men, both 22-year-old, with a knife, said police.

Kandivali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating.