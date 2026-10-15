Rs 130 Crore Assets Attached In Tirupati Laddoo Ghee Adulteration Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 129.85 crore in connection with the alleged ghee adulteration at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the related money laundering case.

The attached assets belong to Bhole Baba Organic Dairymilk Pvt Ltd, Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd, their promoters Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, their family members, and Sukriti Foods Pvt Ltd, its promoter Kailash Chand Mangla, his family members, and other related entities and individuals.

According to the ED investigation, between 2019 and 2024, adulterated ghee worth about Rs 234.5 crore was allegedly supplied to TTD directly and through intermediary dairy firms.

The agency has alleged that refined palm oil, palmolein, and palm kernel oil were blended with chemicals, including monoglycerides and acetic acid esters, to create a product resembling ghee. The mixture was allegedly supplied as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for preparing the famous Tirumala laddoo prasadam.

The ED investigation also revealed that the accused used front companies, fictitious purchase and sales entries, and forged invoices to conceal the actual manufacturing process and make the transactions appear legitimate.

Investigators further alleged that funds were routed through banking channels and returned in cash through hawala networks to facilitate the transactions, pay commissions, and conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

The ED has arrested Vipin Jain, associated with Bhole Baba Organic Dairymilk, and Kailash Chand Mangla, promoter of Sukriti Foods, in connection with the alleged money laundering network. Mangla was arrested on September 17, 2026, and remanded to judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Visakhapatnam.

Separately, the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed its final chargesheet in January 2026, naming 36 accused in the wider ghee adulteration case.

The ED has also filed chargesheets in its money laundering investigation.

With the latest provisional attachment of Rs 129.85 crore, the total value of assets attached, seized, or frozen in the ED case has reached Rs 132.55 crore.