Rs 10 Lakh To 'Forge' Video Report? BJP Demands Bhagwant Mann's Arrest

Troubles are mounting for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is battling the fallout of a stringent verdict against him by the highest Sikh body, the Akal Takht.

The Chief Minister is now under fire from the BJP for allegedly forging a forensic report on a video that purportedly showed him sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh gurus.

The BJP has demanded the Chief Minister's resignation and arrest after the fresh revelations.

The Akal Takht had last week punished Mann by declaring him "anti-Sikh" over the video.

To hit back, the Mann government had last week presented a forensic report, which it claimed was prepared after analysis of the video at two forensic labs, to assert that the person in the video was not the Chief Minister and that it was a fake video circulated to defame Mann.

In a sensational twist to the episode, Gurugram Police has registered a case and arrested individuals allegedly involved in forging the forensic report made public by the Mann government. Gurugram Police claimed they have exposed a conspiracy to manipulate digital evidence by fabricating a fake forensic and cyber analysis report linked to the viral video case.

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Mann government misused top Punjab Police officials to produce a fake report on the alleged video.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while addressing a press conference, alleged that Ludhiana Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SP Jashandeep Singh were involved in obtaining a fake report to give a clean chit to Bhagwant Mann.

Gurugram Police arrested two accused on Tuesday - Ankit from Delhi and Arun from Panchkula. According to the complaint, the complainant was approached by individuals posing as senior officials from the Punjab government. They allegedly pressured him to produce a forensic report with predetermined conclusions, specifically to deny the identity of the individual seen in the viral video and to discredit the allegations associated with it.

The complainant stated that he was connected with multiple individuals and dubious cyber and forensic entities to generate such reports. He further alleged that he was offered a significant monetary incentive, including Rs 10 lakh in cash, and that repeated revisions were demanded to align the report with a specific narrative.

Armed with the latest revelations, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, demanding his arrest. "Bhagwant Mann has insulted the Sikhs and the Akal Takht. He has attempted to discredit the Akal Takht with his money power. He should be arrested immediately," Sirsa demanded on Wednesday.

Sirsa alleged that the case has exposed "fakery and forgery" by the Mann government. The BJP leader also shared messages allegedly exchanged between Punjab Police officials and the accused, claiming they "expose" how the fake report was prepared. He claimed that the entire deal was struck between the accused and Punjab Police officials at a Gurugram hotel, where money was also exchanged.

Screenshots of chats released by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The BJP leader and Delhi minister also questioned the silence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the issue. "Why is Kejriwal silent on this insult to Sikhs and the Akal Takht? When will he condemn it?"

He further alleged that the current AAP government in Punjab was working with a "Mughal mindset" in its continuing insult to Sikh sentiments.

Last week, after the forensic report was released, Bhagwant Mann claimed that the entire video episode was concocted by his rivals to malign his image. He had also threatened that Punjab Police would find those behind the video and they would be punished. The report made public by the Mann government had stated that a detailed analysis showed the person in the video is not the Chief Minister.

The fresh twist and the forgery allegations have provided the BJP fresh ammunition to attack Bhagwant Mann.