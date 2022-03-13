'Rs 10 Crore Dining Table!': What BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Said

Ashneer Grover resigned from Bharatpe last week.

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director, denied reports that he spent crores on a dining table for his home. Refuting the news, Mr Grover said that he would rather invest the money in business and create jobs.

"I don't hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don't fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you'll lose your credibility like them," Mr Grover said in a tweet along with the picture of the dining table in his house.

Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it's a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don't hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don't fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you'll lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg had said that Ashneer Grover spent $130,000 (Rs 1 crore) on a dining table.

The BharatPe co-founder said that his dining table was not even worth 0.5 per cent of that amount.

"It's not even worth 0.5% of that. I'd rather put Rs 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1 : Lavishness - 0," Mr Grover tweeted.

Fintech firm BharatPe last month sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, Ashneer's wife, over alleged financial irregularities and cancelled the stock options she had. Mr Grover also resigned from the company following this. The couple has denied all allegations.