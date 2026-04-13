Rs 10 Claim, A Dismissal, 21 Years: How A Railway Clerk Fought Back And Won

It began with a missing Rs 10 and ended with a courtroom verdict 21 years later that restored a man's honour. In a deeply emotional and startling judgment, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has exposed how a railway booking clerk was dismissed from service over a minor allegation, only to be cleared after two decades of legal struggle.

The man at the center of the storm is Narayan Nair.

On January 4, 2002, Nair was on duty at the ticket counter at the Shridham railway station. It was crowded, and passengers lined up. In the rush, a vigilance team suddenly appeared. Among them, a decoy passenger claimed that Nair had returned Rs 21 instead of Rs 31, alleging a shortfall of Rs 10. Nair kept repeating one thing. "There was a rush...it could have been a mistake."

But no one listened. Without what he calls a fair hearing, action was taken. He was dismissed from service. A career built over decades ended over Rs 10.

The vigilance team also claimed that Rs 450 was found on him - which Nair said was his personal money kept aside to buy medicines for his ailing wife. But the explanation was brushed aside.

Then came another allegation - a bundle of tickets found at the counter. Nair maintained it was lying on the floor and he had no knowledge of it. Still, it was added to the charges.

The numbers didn't add up either. At one point, officials claimed an excess of Rs 778. Later, during scrutiny, it shrank dramatically to just Rs 7.

But by then, the damage was done.

When the case finally reached its conclusion in 2026, the High Court peeled back the layers, and what emerged was a story not of guilt, but of procedural failure. The court found no independent witness to support the Rs 10 allegation. The only testimony came from the decoy part of the same vigilance team. No passenger had ever complained.

Even more shocking, the inquiry officer had acted as both prosecutor and judge.

"The charges are not proved even on the standard of probability," the court ruled, upholding the Tribunal's decision and dismissing the Railways' petition.

The judgment noted that even if minor lapses existed, dismissal from service was "harsh and disproportionate."

For Narayan Nair, it is a victory but a delayed one.