Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Files Complaint Over "Fabricated" Video

A series of viral posts and videos have surfaced on social media alleging that BJP senior leader and National Working President Nitin Naveen collected Rs 1,500 crore from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The claims, which have been widely circulated online, have sharply heated up the political atmosphere in the state.

Taking strong objection to the allegations, BJP MLA from Raipur North, Purandar Mishra, has filed a written complaint with the Raipur Superintendent of Police, calling the campaign a well-planned political conspiracy aimed at defaming the top leadership of the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government.

In his complaint, Mishra stated that a deliberately fabricated and misleading video is being circulated across multiple social media platforms. He said the video has no connection to reality and falsely accuses Vishnu Deo Sai, Nitin Naveen, and several other senior leaders of extorting or collecting the money. The MLA described the content as false, malicious, and offensive, alleging that it uses indecent language to damage the dignity of constitutional authorities and mislead the public.

Mishra demanded the immediate registration of an FIR under the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Information Technology Act. He also urged that the matter be handed over to the cyber cell for a detailed investigation and that all individuals involved in creating, uploading, sharing, and amplifying the video be identified and booked under non-bailable sections.

According to the complaint, the misinformation campaign targets not only Vishnu Deo Sai and Nitin Naveen, but also Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Minister for Home and Jail Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister OP Choudhary, Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, State BJP President Kiran Singh Deo, and State Organisation General Secretary Pawan Sai. Mishra said the campaign was not just an act of personal defamation, but a direct assault on democratic institutions and public trust.

BJP leader Sanjay Srivastava also filed a separate complaint with the Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), terming the viral video a well-orchestrated political conspiracy. He echoed Mishra's demand for strict action against those responsible and said attempts were being made to deliberately tarnish the image of the BJP's top leadership through false and misleading propaganda.

As part of the complaint, screenshots of the viral video, links to social media posts, and a list of accounts allegedly involved in spreading the content were submitted to the police. Another complaint has also been lodged regarding demands for money linked to the viral material.

Responding to the complaints, police officials said an FIR has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. The cyber cell has been asked to trace the origin of the posts and identify those responsible for circulating the alleged misinformation.