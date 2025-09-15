Row Over '<i>Siropa</i>' Honour For Rahul Gandhi At Gurdwara, Sikh Body Steps In

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said it will probe the matter of honouring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area in Amritsar.

Mr Dhami said there is a complete ban on honouring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines.

He said that strict action will be initiated if any of the SGPC employees are found guilty.

Mr Gandhi on Monday was on a visit to Punjab to interact with flood-hit people in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Mr Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar.

He performed 'ardas' (prayer) for the welfare and prosperity of people, including those who were impacted by floods.

Mr Gandhi was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara. Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and the party's Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)